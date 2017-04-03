UN team to visit Mumbai for inspection of area around Oval Maidan for heritage tag

The Oval Maidan has Gothic structures on one side and art deco buildings on the other. (File) The Oval Maidan has Gothic structures on one side and art deco buildings on the other. (File)

The government’s attempts to get a World Heritage tag for the Victorian and Art Deco district around the Oval Maidan have received a boost, with the World Heritage Centre, Paris, expected to send a mission to inspect the site by September-October.

The UN Centre has communicated to the government that the heritage dossier submitted by India has been found to be complete. The site was sent as a nomination for a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) accreditation earlier this year.

“The World Heritage Centre, Paris, has written to the Government of India confirming that Mumbai’s dossier for the Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble has been found to be complete in the document check, and that they are expected to send a Mission in September or October this year to inspect the site and see its management framework,” conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah, who has prepared the heritage dossier, said.

The dossier has the support of several citizens’ associations at Churchgate, Oval and Cooperage areas, and Nariman Point.

“The mission is expected to meet government officials, mainly from the urban development department,” said Lambah. The visit to the sites will be organised by the Archaeological Survey of India.

This area has Gothic buildings, such as the High Court and Rajabai Tower on one side, and art deco buildings on the other. In fact, Marine Drive has the second largest art deco buildings in the world after Miami.

The heritage precinct in south Mumbai is protected under the city’s heritage regulations. Construction here started from 1860, after the old fort walls were torn down under the governorship of Sir Bartle Frere.

