Umbarmali, Thansit now official railway stations

THE RAILWAY Board on Friday approved Umbarmali and Thansit on the Kalyan-Kasara line of the Central Railway as official railway stations. With this, railways would be able to provide additional passenger amenities at stations including platforms and foot overbridges. Till now, the Central Railway would stop trains at the above stations as an ‘operational halt’ and were not considered as official stations.

According to railways, the stations have been opened for use on “passenger amenity ground”.

“There was a long pending demand of providing amenities at these stations as there is a dedicated user base. However, we could not do so as they were not considered stations earlier. With this, the amenities would be provided at the earliest now,” a senior Central Railway official said.

