Ulhasnagar rape: Five accused apply for anticipatory bail

The five accused booked in Ulhasnagar on charges of allegedly raping their maid have applied for anticipatory bail before the local court in Kalyan. While the police had arrested one person immediately after the FIR was registered, five others, including three lawyers and a mother-daughter duo, had not been arrested. Currently, the police are in the process of gathering evidence against the accused.

Vitthalwadi Police Sub Inspector (PSI) C Khuspe who is investigating the case said, “The five accused have applied for anticipatory bail before the sessions court in Kalyan. The hearing took place today and the order is expected in the next few days. Till then, the accused have relief from arrest.”

While the police have three witnesses testifying in favour of the victim, all three are linked to the victim. So the police are also looking for independent witnesses to prove the case.

The incident is alleged to have taken place from September 19 till mid-December last year when the 45-year-old victim was employed at the residence of the accused persons, five of whom are part of the same family. In her statement, she said on September 19, she saw a female family member behave in an inappropriate manner and informed the matriarch of the house. This infuriated the family members, including the matriarch, who then allegedly locked her in a room where she was raped by two of the accused.

In her statement, she added that when she stopped working, two of the accused would come to her house and rape her.

After she told her family, they set up a video camera in her house, and after capturing one of the accused come to her house, she approached the Vitthalwadi police with a video recording in December. An FIR was registered on December 27 and one of the family members seen in the footage, Ganesh More, was placed under arrest.