Ulhasnagar police team trying to make arrest attacked by 7 men

A police team that went to make an arrest in Ulhasnagar was beaten up by seven men, including the person whom the team had gone to arrest. While two constables suffered minor injuries, an assistant police inspector suffered injuries to his head and had to be admitted to a private hospital, police said.

According to Ulhasnagar police, a team of two constables went to arrest a man named Jeetendra Yadav on Monday night. “Yadav was accused of beating up some other people using metal rods and wooden sticks. We sent two men to bring him to the police station,” explained a senior officer.

However, when the duo reached Yadav’s house, they called for enforcements as Yadav wasn’t alone, sources said. “A team of three other constables and the API Bharat Darade went to the spot, only to realise that seven men were beating the constables using wooden rods,” an officer said. “The men had to be restrained with difficulty. They even attacked Darade with a heavy object, causing him to collapse,” the officer said.

All seven accused, including Yadav, were arrested and booked for attacking policemen. “They are all residents of Jharkhand and are migrant workers here,” a senior police officer said. Speaking about Darade, he added, “He is out of danger and will make complete recovery.”

