Ulhasnagar civic body gets BJP mayor

In a major setback to the Shiv Sena, BJP candidate Meena Ailani was elected mayor of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) after the Sena, Congress and NCP boycotted the polls Wednesday. This is for the first time that BJP mayor has been elected in the UMC.

Besides, Jeevan Idnani of SAI party, an ally of BJP, was elected deputy mayor. Earlier, the Sena had fielded Jyoti Mane as its mayor candidate. However, it boycotted the polls at the last minute after its objection was rejected by the district collector. The Sena had raised objection against SAI, which failed to attach its constitution at the time of registration with the divisional commissioner. After it submitted the constitution, the authorities reverted to its earlier decision.

In a 78-member house, the BJP won 33 seats and formed alliance with SAI, which won 11 seats. Sena won 25 seats, NCP 4, and Congress 1. Over the past ten years, the Sena and BJP were in alliance and ruling the UMC. Prior to the polls last month, the alliance was broken.

