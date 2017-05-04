Uddhav to tour Marathwada, reach out to farmers

The Sena has been pushed into a corner since the BJPs resurgence post the 2014 elections The Sena has been pushed into a corner since the BJPs resurgence post the 2014 elections

In an attempt at shoring up the falling fortunes of his party, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be embarking on a tour of Marathwada from May 6 to reach out to farmers. The Shiv Sena, along with the opposition has for long been demanding loan waiver for farmers in the state. In spite of it being a part of the BJP-led government, the Sena has been unable to make CM Devendra Fadnavis accede to this demand.

The BJP’s intransigence is reflective of the falling clout as well as fortune of the Sena. The Shiv Sena leadership which seems to have realised the erosion of its support base has now decided to take remedial measures. Under the plan, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray as well as senior party leaders will spread across Marathwada to reach out to farmers. On May 7 Uddhav will hold a meeting in Aurangabad to evaluate the party’s prospects in the region. The Sena is presently worried about its eroding mass base which manifested itself in the party’s lacklustre performance in municipal corporations as well as Zilla Parishad elections.

The Sena has been pushed into a corner since the BJPs resurgence post the 2014 elections. The party has lost its status as the senior member of the alliance and the BJP has been increasingly calling the shots. The BJP which has allied with the Sena in the state seems to have grown at a far more faster pace. Since the BJP joined hands with the Sena in 1990 its support base has grown by a phenomenal 99.72 per cent compared to the Shiv Sena’s vote base which grew at half the rate by 55.62 per cent. The Shiv Sena and the BJP had formally contested Assembly elections as allies from 1990. In the five assembly elections that took place between 1990 to 2009 the total number of votes polled increased by 52 per cent.

The voter base of the Shiv Sena grew at the same pace at 55.66 per cent from 47.33 lakh in 1990 to 73.69 lakh in 2009. However, the BJP seems to have gained the most from joining hands with the Sena growing its votes by a phenomenal 99.72 per cent from 31.80 lakh in 1990 to 63.52 lakhs in 2009. In the 2014 election too the BJP’s vote share has grown phenomenally from 14.02 per cent in 2009 to 27.08 per cent, while the Shiv Sena has grown marginally from 16.26 per cent in 2009 to 19.4 per cent in 2014.

