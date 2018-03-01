Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP for revoking suspension of Prashant Paricharak

Uddhav Thackeray further said the government promptly suspended a constable who spoke against PM Narendra Modi, but no action was taken against Paricharak who spoke ill of soldiers. Uddhav Thackeray further said the government promptly suspended a constable who spoke against PM Narendra Modi, but no action was taken against Paricharak who spoke ill of soldiers.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the BJP for revoking the suspension of Independent legislator Prashant Paricharak. Thackeray said Paricharak should be removed as MLC and the BJP should hold fresh elections and that the Sena would not field any candidate.

“Jawans are being martyred at the borders and BJP is revoking the suspension of Paricharak, who insulted their families. How can his suspension be revoked? Oust him from his post of Member of Legislative Council and call for fresh elections. Field another candidate and the Sena will not field any candidate. We will also tell the Congress and NCP to not field any candidate to make BJP candidate win unopposed,” said Uddhav at an event in the evening.

Uddhav further said the government promptly suspended a constable who spoke against PM Narendra Modi, but no action was taken against Paricharak who spoke ill of soldiers. Earlier, the state government on Wednesday revoked the suspension of Paricharak, who had made objectionable comments on the wives of Army soldiers. The suspension was revoked after an inquiry committee recommended it.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya