Uddhav Thackeray likely to address rally by anganwadi workers on Sept 27

To increase pressure on the government, the anganwadi workers union has decided to hold a state-level protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on September 27. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is likely to address the protest, said sources. On Wednesday, the Maharashtra Anganwadi Workers’ Action Committee met Thackeray to highlight its issues and seek his intervention. The committee said Thackeray gave them a patient hearing for an hour to understand their issues – from increasing the honorarium to improving the supplementary nutritious programme for the children.

“We sought the Sena’s support on the issues which they agreed. Also, we have decided to organise a state-level protest at Azad Maidan on September 27 and the Sena president will address it,” said M A Patil of the Committee. Patil further said they also requested the Sena president to support the anganwadi workers at all levels from gram panchayat to zilla parishad to corporators. Anil Parab, Sena legislator, who was present at the meeting, said the issues were discussed in the meeting. “We have decided to support them and to take up their issues at the appropriate level,” said Parab.

The anganwadi workers have been on indefinite strike since September 11, demanding hike in their honorarium. On Tuesday, the state government offered to increase the monthly honorarium of anganwadi sevikas by Rs 950 and of helpers by Rs 500, which was not acceptable to the unions.

However, the Women and Child Development (WCD) department issued a government resolution on Wednesday, asking the “Asha workers” of the public health department to take care of the supplementary nutritious foods to be given to the children below six years of age, pregnant and lactating mothers. “The Asha workers will be given the daily payment given to the anganwadi sevikas. This decision is not restricted to current strike, but will be applicable to such situations in the future,” said an official.

Pankaja Munde, WCD minister, said the decision was taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of nutritious foods to children and lactating mothers. “We are keeping communication channels open to discuss anganwadi staff issues, but they need to understand the urgency to resume work at the earliest,” said Munde, adding that the government was positively working on their demands.

