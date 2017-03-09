Uddhav Thackeray attacks BJP over transparency in government

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. (Express Photo byAmit Chakravarty ) Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. (Express Photo byAmit Chakravarty )

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday said the BJP’s “vow of transparency” at Hutatma Chowk would have meaning only if all MLAs and cabinet ministers take a similar oath, adding the government’s “commitment to transparency” would be credible only if the opposition leader, media and the Lokayukta were allowed to attend the state cabinet meetings.

Uddhav was speaking to Sena cadre and mediapersons outside BMC headquarters after the mayor election. During the election, BJP corporators raised slogans of ‘Modi, Modi’ in the corporation hall.“People don’t even know what slogans should be raised during such events,” Uddhav said. “I was expecting that slogans such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai would be raised. This has exposed them,” he said.

In the corporation hall, the sloganeering war started soon after the election process began. Both Shiv Sena and BJP corporators were chanting slogans that did not stop even after Uddhav reached the hall to congratulate the newly elected mayor and deputy mayor.

Uddhav said the party was not scared of ‘anyone’. “Mumbai’s Marathi manoos and Shiv Sainiks have proved their muscle power by standing behind the Sena and have reposed their faith in the party by giving it power for the fifth time,” he said.