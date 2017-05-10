Uddhav inspects desilting work in city

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray expressed his satisfaction with the work carried out at the nullahs in the city, on Tuesday. Ganesh Shirsekar Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray expressed his satisfaction with the work carried out at the nullahs in the city, on Tuesday. Ganesh Shirsekar

With monsoon less than a month away, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray visited ongoing nullah desilting work at five locations in the city on Tuesday. Accompanied by Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, son Aaditya Thackeray, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta and other heads of committees, Thackeray expressed his satisfaction with the work carried out at the nullahs in the city.

Confident that there will be no flooding this year, Thackeray said, “Just like last year, Mumbai will not be flooded this year and only a few parts may see some waterlogging. The BMC has worked well and the nullahs are being cleaned.”

Thackeray visited five nullahs on Tuesday including a stretch of the Mithi river behind Raheja Hospital, Vakola river at Bandra Kurla Complex in Bandra east, the junction of Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road at Kurla West, the Irla nullah at Juhu Airport and Walbhat river at SV Road in Jogeshwari West.

