Udan: Flights to link Solapur with Bangalore and Hyderabad

SOLAPUR airport will soon be connected to Bangalore and Hyderabad airports under phase-II of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). While SpiceJet will connect the airport to Bangalore, Alliance Air would connect it to Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Raju announced that the airports would be connected under phase-II of the RCS. While Solapur was included in Phase-I of the scheme, officials said an operational hurdle

delayed starting of flights on the route.

“There is a chimney coming in the flight path at the airport. We are still in talks with the company to demolish the chimney as early as possible,” Valsa Nair, the secretary, civil aviation said. “We see tremendous potential in the routes that we have been awarded and look forward to beginning operations very soon,” said Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet.

As many as 16 routes connecting airports at Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Ozar (Nashik) and Solapur were awarded on Wednesday. Jet Airways, IndiGo and TruJet were the other airlines to connect the airports in the state with other cities.

