Uber drivers’ strike called off after Bombay HC orders

THE BOMBAY High Court issued an injunction order Monday restraining unions of Uber drivers from causing violence and disrupting operations of the app-based cab service in the city.

The court was hearing a suit filed by Uber India against the unions after five drivers were arrested earlier this month for allegedly indulging in violence and staging protests, thereby affecting the business of Uber.

The unions had threatened to go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday, which has been called off after the court orders.

Justice S J Kathawalla was hearing the suit. After hearing both sides, the court held that there was a likelihood the protest by the unions might not be peaceful and, therefore, restrained them. The court also directed the Mumbai Police to ensure app-based cabs ply smoothly without any disruption.

