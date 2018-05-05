Uber driver ‘masturbates’ in front of woman passenger

The cab aggregator later announced that the driver has been terminated from service. The cab aggregator later announced that the driver has been terminated from service.

AN UBER driver allegedly masturbated before a woman passenger in Andheri East on Friday morning. The cab aggregator later announced that the driver has been terminated from service. The alleged incident took place around 10.30 am. According to a complaint filed by the passenger with Uber, the cab was waiting at a traffic signal when the driver allegedly unzipped, exposed himself to her and began to masturbate.

The woman alleged that as she got out of the car, the driver began to abuse her for attempting to leave without paying the fare. The complaint stated that the woman paid the driver more money than what was due to get away. The driver then allegedly drove away.

Soon after, the woman made an official complaint to Uber, giving the driver’s name and his car number. However, she is yet to lodge a complaint with the police. “What’s been described has no place on our service. Our community guidelines clearly reject such inappropriate behaviour. Upon learning about the incident, we immediately removed the driver partner’s access to the app,” said an Uber spokesperson.

In a similar incident, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Gorgeaon East late Thursday for allegedly flashing a woman. Police said the incident took place at 10.15 pm while the complainant, a 24-year old businesswoman, was outside the Westin Hotel in Goregaon East speaking to a friend. Police said the accused, a labourer named Salman Khan, was urinating nearby and exposed himself to the woman. Khan was detained by passersby and later handed over to police. He has been booked.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App