Two women trafficked, raped in Pune: Plea alleges involvement of probe officers, HC transfers case to CID

The Bombay High Court Wednesday transferred a probe into the rape and trafficking of two women to the Maharashtra CID, after it was alleged that some police officers carrying out the investigation were involved in the matter. A division bench headed by Justice Ranjit More was hearing a petition by lawyer Anuja Kapur, asking for a CBI probe. As per the petition, the two victims, one of whom was a minor at the time of the alleged offence, had been lured by a Pune resident to the city from Delhi, on the promise of a job. Here, they were forced into prostitution, raped multiple times and brutally assaulted, according to the petition.

The women later managed to escape to Delhi, where they met the petitioner and with her help, approached the Delhi police. FIRs were filed in Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur police station in both their cases in March 2016. Thereafter, the petitioner brought them to Pune and FIRs were filed in two separate police stations in April 2016. The petitioner claimed that the minor girl had recognised the police officers who had allegedly visited her as clients.

The bench was, on Wednesday, informed by the Pune police that one of the women had been traced and efforts were on to trace the other. Senior counsel Mihir Desai, appointed to assist the court in the matter, said Wednesday that he had interviewed the girl and prima facie, the allegations made in the petition appeared to be true. “The girls were trafficked and some policemen are involved in it,” Desai said.

The court, after hearing the arguments, said it would transfer the probe to the state CID.

“After perusing the allegations and the fact that policemen may allegedly be involved in the offence, it would be proper if an independent agency like the state CID carries out investigation in the case,” the court said. The court, while disposing of the petition, directed the additional director general of CID to appoint an officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police to head the probe.

