Two women from Thane succumb to H1N1 infection

With temperatures conducive for H1N1 to multiply, two more deaths have been recorded due to the virus in the past four days. The victims are both women from Thane and were battling diabetes and hypertension for a long time. Diabetic and hypertensive patients form a high-risk category for H1N1, along with pregnant women. The state government has started vaccination programmes, giving priority to those more at risk.

On Monday, a 36-year-old diabetic patient passed away after visiting several doctors. According to treating doctors, she first consulted a private doctor in Thane and later went to a private hospital in Bhandup. Her family later shifted her to Fortis hospital in Mulund on May 18. Doctors at Fortis referred her to Rajawadi hospital on May 19, from where she was transferred to Kasturba hospital the same day. The Thane resident went to five different doctors before succumbing to acute respiratory distress syndrome with H1N1 pneumonia and diabetes mellitus on Monday. She was able to undergo medication of tamilfu for only two days.

Doctors added that she had diabetes for eight years, which complicated her condition further. A day before her death, another 56-year-old diabetic woman, who had suffered from hypertension too for the past 15 years, passed away at Kasturba hospital. The Mumbra resident first developed symptoms on May 9. Her family admitted her at Prime Criticare Hospital in Thane for three days to treat fever, sore throat and breathlessness.

By May 19, she was shifted to Kasturba Hospital but her medical parameters had worsened in 10 days. “She died due to multiple factors. She had acute respiratory distress and bilateral pneumonia due to H1N1. Her health deteriorated further due to hypertension and diabetes,” a civic official said. The BMC informed the Director of Health Services about the two deaths. In Mumbai, 49 cases of H1N1 have been treated so far, including five who passed away. Of those who died, three were Mumbai residents while one was from Allahabad and two from Thane.

According to the government, Maharashtra has recorded at least 1,058 H1N1 cases and 212 deaths — most in Pune. Civil surgeon of Thane, Dr Kempi Patil, said, “The cases of H1N1 are only in urban areas of the district. We have not recorded any death in rural regions.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now