Two sentenced in Bofors case to file appeal

Two accused sentenced to two years in jail for alleged cheating and forgery in a trade deal connected with Bofors by a metropolitan magistrate on December 21, will file an appeal before the sessions court against the conviction.

The additional metropolitan magistrate had on December 21 found Abhay Udeshi and Harish Pandya guilty under charges including cheating and forgery of the Indian Penal Code, and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for each offence.

