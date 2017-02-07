Two schoolchildren killed after being knocked down by tempo in Nallasopara

Two schoolchildren were killed and two others injured after a speeding tempo knocked them over in Nallasopara Monday morning. Angry residents protested at the Tulinj police station, damaged buses and police vehicles before peace was restored by the police. The accident took place at Santosh Bhuvan slum locality in Nallasopara at 9 am Monday when several people were crossing a main road outside the slum. The police said tempo driver Shivkumar Kandu ran over the crowd, killing Aditya Prajapati (5) and Alman Awari (5) while injuring Afsana Begum (35) and Sandeep Vishwakarma (20).

Local residents assaulted Kandu before police could reach the spot, police sources said. Several hundred people, including relatives of the deceased, stormed Tulinj police station and clashed with the police. The mob pelted stones at police jeeps and municipal corporation buses, police sources said.

“There was a law and order situation as relatives of the children were enraged by the accident. But we managed to control it after some time. The situation is now peaceful,” said a official from the Thane Rural police.

The tempo driver was arrested and booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.