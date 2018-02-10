Two retired IAS officers join Congress in Maharashtra

Two retired IAS officers from the state joined the Congress on Friday. Party president Rahul Gandhi formally inducted Uttam Khobragade and Kishore Gajbhiye into the party fold. While Khobragade had joined the Ramdas Athavale-led Republican Party of India (Athavale) after his retirement, Gajbhiye had contested the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly polls on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. Sources said Khobragade had been sulking as he was not being given his due in the RPI. Gajbhiye, on the other hand, had taken voluntary retirement. He went on to work with a private developer considered close to the BJP.

