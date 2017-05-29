Two rescued from sea at Juhu beach

TWO MEN who ventured deep inside the sea at Juhu beach to beat the heat were rescued by a team of seven life guards on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place around 2 pm when Rijabul Razabul (23) and Mohammad Ahmed (21) had gone to Juhu beach. They soon entered the water and at 200 feet from the seashore were being pulled in by the waves.

Lifeguard Sohail Mulani, who with the help of six others rescued the duo, said they were alerted by two of his colleagues who are at mounted cabins. They saw the the men drown and whistled. “Seven of us then rushed into the water and managed to save the duo from drowning,” said Mulani.

According to a fire brigade official, Razabul is a resident of Reay Road while Ahmed is a Worli resident. The duo was handed over to the local police station.

Mulani said, “On several occasions, we warn people against wading too deep in the sea during low tide. However, the moment our back is turned, people go to the deep end again. It is a struggle to watch everyone.”

