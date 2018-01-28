Two rallies in Mumbai: Opposition, BJP target each other

In what could be a preview of the 2019 general election, 18 Opposition leaders held a silent rally in Mumbai on Friday under the banner of “Save Constitution”, and the BJP, leader of the ruling coalition at both the Centre and in Maharashtra, countered it by evoking nationalism through a “Tiranga Rally” later in the afternoon. Each side accused the other of undermining the Constitution. Led by NCP president Sharad Pawar, leaders and representatives of Opposition parties marched from the B R Ambedkar statue opposite University of Mumbai at Fort to the Gateway of India in south Mumbai. Slogans or speeches were not made during the silent rally.

The BJP rally was led by city BJP chief Ashish Shelar and covered the distance between Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to Kamgar Maidan at Elphinstone, in central Mumbai, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took on theOpposition leaders and asked, “What right do they have to talk of the Constitution?… Why did they never expressed their gratitude to Ambedkar when in power?”

Sending out a call to all Opposition parties, Pawar, at the end of the two-hour silent rally, said, “We have to save the Indian Constitution, which is under threat from the BJP government. All like-minded parties and leaders across the country have come together to make this (saving the Constitution) a common cause.” While indicating that he harboured no bitterness towards the Congress, Pawar said, “The NCP was willing for a political alliance with the Congress.” He, however, clarified that the NCP won’t have any alliance with the Shiv Sena.

Among top leaders who took part in the Opposition rally were Congress’s Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde, Alpesh Thakor, Trinamool Congress’s Dinesh Trivedi, CPI’s D Raja, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, NCP leaders Praful Patel and D P Tripathi, rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, Gujarat’s Patidar leader Hardik Patel and Swabhimani Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti, the convener of the rally. Eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani also participated in it. Sharad Yadav said, “We believe the Constitution is being undermined by the BJP government.

Their communal agenda is undermining the fundamental rights of individuals. This agenda is carried out sometimes in the name of cow vigilantism and at times in the garb of religion.” Abdullah said, “It’s time we save the Constitution to save the country… Now, even schoolchildren have to face violence… What kind of law and order, and government, do we have.”

Raju Shetti said, “We wanted to convey a message of solidarity against violation of the Constitution. It was served.” At Kamgar Maidan, Fadnavis said, “Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution has in-built strength, which no force in the world can threaten or alter. It does not require anybody’s help to save itself. Those rallying under ‘Save Constitution’ know they are facing political threat after being rejected by the people.” “If today Indian democracy has survived and emerged stronger, it is because of the Constitution… If ever the Constitution was undermined, it was during Congress rule, which imposed Emergency in 1975,” he said.

“What right do they have to talk of the Constitution?… Last six decades they indulged in corruption and looted the nation,” he added. Although he did not name any leader or party, Fadnavis said, “They (Congress-NCP) refused to part with even an inch of Indu Mills land for the Ambedkar memorial. But they never hesitated to allocate Kamala Mills land to rich people for businesses at the cost of poor mill workers.”

“Whereas, after we came to power, the Prime Minister cleared the decision to hand over entire land for the Ambedkar memorial within three days. It was our government which bought London House, where Ambedkar lived, and made it into an international study centre,” he added. Accusing the Opposition parties of trying to divide people in the name of caste, community and religion, Fadnavis said the ploy won’t work with the BJP taking development to the “last man, last mile” across Maharashtra and India.

