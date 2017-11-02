Mumbai: Two Rajasthan men held with heroin worth Rs 2.8 crore

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Two men from Rajasthan were arrested in Sion on Tuesday for allegedly trying to sell heroin worth Rs 2.8 crore. The police were probing to find where the men acquired the drugs from. The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch laid a trap in Sion on Tuesday night after receiving information that two men would arrive there to sell heroin.

The accused have been identified as Gautamsingh Omkarsingh (55) and Bunty Ali (23), both natives of Pachpahar town in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan. Police said the accused had 1.4 kg of heroin each in their possession, adding the total value of drugs was around Rs 2.8 crore.

An ANC officer said Omkarsingh has been in the drugs business for 15 years and claims to have made at least 12 trips to Mumbai to supply high-quality heroin to the main distributors of the drugs in the city. “The heroin would be mixed and distributed among drug peddlers in Mumbai,” said the officer.

Omkarsingh had recently recruited Ali as a carrier. “Omkarsingh is uneducated, while Ali dropped out after fourth standard,” said the officer. He added the men, who travelled across three states to reach Mumbai, would be paid Rs 1 lakh for each trip. The police are trying to ascertain if the heroin was sourced from the country or smuggled from Pakistan.

Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (ANC), said the duo have been remanded in police custody till November 9.

