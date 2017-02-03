Mumbai: Two pvt detectives held for snooping on call records, selling details to clients

The detectives, Laxman Thakur (30) and Kirtesh Kumar Kavi (44) who were arrested by the Mumbai Police crime branch, charged up to Rs 20,000 for their services. (File) The detectives, Laxman Thakur (30) and Kirtesh Kumar Kavi (44) who were arrested by the Mumbai Police crime branch, charged up to Rs 20,000 for their services. (File)

Two private detectives, who allegedly snooped on the call detail records (CDRs) of people and sold them to clients, have been arrested. The detectives, Laxman Thakur (30) and Kirtesh Kumar Kavi (44) who were arrested by the Mumbai Police crime branch, charged up to Rs 20,000 for their services. More arrests are likely as a crime branch team is camping in Delhi, looking for a man they suspect was part of the snooping.

A police officer associated with the probe said they launched an investigation after coming across advertisements on the internet promising to provide CDRs of any number in return for money. A police officer posed as a businessman and approached Thakur, who runs a detective agency and had put up the advertisement. Thakur then put the officer in touch with Kirtesh Kumar Kavi (44), also a private detective.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The police officer told the detectives he wanted the CDRs of the past three months of his business partner.

“The duo told him he would have to shell out Rs 60,000. On payment of an initial sum, the officer was provided with the CDRs. At this point, we arrested him,” said a senior crime branch officer, requesting anonymity.

The detectives were interrogated on how they obtained the CDRs.

“One way could be, a police officer who has access to CDRs may have parted with it for money. The other way could be zonal officials of mobile phone operators could be complicit,” said an officer.

“This is a serious issue and CDRs in the wrong hands can have serious security ramifications. Only the government and intelligence agencies are allowed to procure CDRs for investigation,” an officer said.

“The duo seemed to have high-profile clients and we are verifying how many cases of invasion of privacy took place,” he added.

The accused have been booked on charges of cheating, invasion of privacy and relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act.

A similar case had been busted by the Bandra police in 2012 where four people, also working with a private detective agency in Bandra, had been providing details of people, including some Bollywood celebrities, at high prices to clients.