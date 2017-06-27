Two petrol pumps in Mumbai found rigged

The police have till now raided 44 petrol pumps in the state, including in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Satara. The police have till now raided 44 petrol pumps in the state, including in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Satara.

The Thane police crime branch probing the petrol pump racket suspected to be spread across the state have found two petrol pumps in Mumbai where tampering devices had been installed. These two are part of the 30 petrol pumps in the state that were found to be rigged to dispense less petrol than what was shown on the indicators of the vending machines.

The police have till now raided 44 petrol pumps in the state, including in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Satara. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said that a total of 30 pumps out of the 44 were found to be rigged. “Two were located in Mumbai,” he said.

Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said, “Of the 14 people arrested so far, six are technicians, while others are owners and managers.” Of the total raids, 20 were conducted in Thane, nine in Nashik, six in Raigad, three in Aurangabad and two each in Mumbai, Pune and Satara.

The Thane police busted the petrol pump racket earlier this month. The police found that several petrol pumps had manipulated their systems in such a way that they dispensed less petrol than the amount they charged.

Instead of 5 litre for which the customer was charged, 4.8 litre was being dispensed at some pumps, and 4.3 litre in some others. The police suspect technicians linked to six major companies supplying petrol vending machines are involved in the racket.

