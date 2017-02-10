Latest News

Two persons injured in accident near sea link

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:February 10, 2017 3:22 am

Two persons were injured in an accident late Wednesday night when their speeding car overturned after hitting a metal barrier near the Bandra-Worli sea link. The incident took place around 11.15 pm, when Prabodh Sao (24) and Viraj Sanjay Chavan, co-workers at a private firm, were returning from a friend’s place in Worli and heading towards Kala Nagar in Bandra East.

“When they reached the jetty point under the U-bridge on the North end of the Bandra-Worli sea link, Sao, who was speeding, lost control of the vehicle and hit the metal railings. The car, a Tata Manza, overturned due to the impact,” said Pandit Nivruti Thackeray, senior inspector at the Bandra police station, where a case has been registered.

