Two NCP workers murdered in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra

Less than a month after murders of two Shiv Sena leaders in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, two workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Jamkhed town of the district were shot dead on Saturday evening by three assailants. Police have identified one of the attackers and said the incident was the fallout of a dispute the two had with some people, a day before the attack.

The two deceased have been identified as Yogesh Ambadas Ralebhat (29), a former secretary of the Ahmednagar district youth wing of the NCP and Rakesh Arjun Ralebhat (28), Yogesh’s cousin and also a member of the NCP. The incident took place around 7 pm in an eatery on Beed Road in Jamkhed town, around 170 kilometres from Pune city.

A police official from Jamkhed said, “Three assailants who came on a bike and whose faces were covered, entered the eatery around 7 pm and opened fire on Yogesh. As Rakesh got up to stop the assailants, he too was shot at. The two were shot in the chest. The assailants fled from the spot after the attack. Some of the people present in the eatery rushed the duo to a hospital in Jamkhed. But as their condition worsened during the treatment, they were shifted to a government hospital in Ahmednagar city, where they were declared brought dead.”

Rakesh Ralebhat (L) and Yogesh Ralebhat (R). Rakesh Ralebhat (L) and Yogesh Ralebhat (R).

Police have found nine bullet casings and one live cartridge from the crime scene. Ranjan Kumar Sharma, the superintendent of police of Ahmednagar told Express over the phone, “Primary investigation suggests that the incident was the fallout of a dispute the two deceased had with some people, a day before the attack. Prima facie the incident does not seem to have any political angle. We have identified one of the suspects. Arrests are yet to be made.”

Around three weeks ago, two Shiv Sena members were brutally murdered at Kedgaon in Ahmednagar. Police have booked three sitting Members of Legislative Assembly along with some more local political leaders in connection with the murders.

