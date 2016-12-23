Two mutilated bodies found in Mumbai

IN TWO separate incidents, two disfigured bodies were found in different locations in the city Thursday. The first, a young male, was found decapitated in Aarey Colony shrubbery. The body of another male was cut in half and only the lower half were found in a gutter in Wadala.

The first body, identified as 22-year-old Brandon Kashmiro Gonsalves, was found in shrubbery in Aarey Colony. The locality is highly forested and is considered the city’s greenest patch. According to the police, the head was found a stones throw from the body. A man employed as a grass cutter found the body around 10.30 am and informed Aarey police.

Further investigations revealed that the victim had been missing since December 19 and a missing person’s case had been filed at Dindoshi police station. The body has been sent to Siddharth hospital in Goregaon West for postmortem and a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Aarey police station.

The other body was found in a gutter in Wadala, opposite a construction site. The gutter had been dug on the road side for some construction work. According to Sushil Prabhu Kamble, senior police inspector at Wadala TT station, the gutter was being cleaned as it was clogged. Once the waste that was clogging the flow of the gutter was removed the body came out floating. According to the officer, the body was highly decomposed and seemed at least 10 to 15 days old.

“Prima facie, it looks like a case of a gruesome accident, maybe due to some machinery. Because the body is not cleanly cut in half. However, we have sent the body to Sion hospital for postmortem and are conducting search for the torso,” the officer added.

No identification was found on the body and Wadala police are investigating further to find the identity of the person. They have contacted other police stations and are looking at missing persons reports.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed in the case at Wadala TT station.