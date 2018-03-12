Two months on, reduced ridership during non-peak hours in AC local train

Season card ticket holders contribute 40 per cent of the regular ridership of the AC train. Ridership data of the AC local, obtained from the WR, states there has been a 30 per cent increase in the season card ticket holders of the train in February as compared to January 2018. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Season card ticket holders contribute 40 per cent of the regular ridership of the AC train. Ridership data of the AC local, obtained from the WR, states there has been a 30 per cent increase in the season card ticket holders of the train in February as compared to January 2018. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

MORE THAN two months after the first air conditioned local was introduced by the Western Railway (WR) in the suburban system, 60 per cent of its trips in a day see only 20 per cent occupancy, senior railway officials said. At least eight trips, which ply during non-peak hours, out of 12 trips in a day, see reduced ridership.

According to senior railway officials, the four remaining trips of the local — two each during morning and evening peak hours — witness 80 per cent occupancy. The train started running December 25.

“The early months of December and January saw joyride users of the AC local train. We believe that passengers who continue to travel in the AC local train in February are the true users of the service. The train is extremely popular in peak hours among season card ticket holders of the train,” said a senior railway official.

Season card ticket holders contribute 40 per cent of the regular ridership of the AC train. Ridership data of the AC local, obtained from the WR, states there has been a 30 per cent increase in the season card ticket holders of the train in February as compared to January 2018.

According to the data, over 2 lakh passengers took monthly passes to travel in February as compared to 1 lakh 50 thousand passengers in January with season tickets. On the other hand, single journey ticket holders jumped from 20,518 passengers in January to 21,067 passengers in February.

“The fares of a single journey ticket in an AC local train is 1.2 times the fare of a first-class ticket till June. During peak hours, regular non-AC locals witness excessive crowds in the first and second classes. In non-peak hours, the rush is comparatively lesser. Commuters who are willing to pay extra and want rush-free ride would have opted to take season tickets,” added the WR official.

In morning peak hour, the WR plies a slow train of the AC local from Mahalaxmi till Borivali followed by a fast local train from Borivali station to Churchgate. In the evening peak hour, Churchgate-Borivali and Churchgate-Virar make for the two trips of the local.

Passengers have complained that the replacement of the AC local train with regular train trips increase passenger rush in following trips. They have asked for a reduction in fares and increase in the frequency of the AC local trips to increase patronage.

Raksha Bakshi, a regular commuter between Nalasopara-Churchgate on the Western Railway who holds a first-class ticket, said, “I do not mind switching to the AC local train but its timings fail to match with my schedule. If the trips increase, it will be welcome.”

Chetan Mehta, who commutes on the AC local train frequently, said, “The morning and evening peak hours witness good occupancy. We would like if additional halts are provided for the train. Running it on weekends would also be a good option.” With the onset of summer, the WR believes that the ridership of the AC local in non-peak hours would improve in the coming days.

