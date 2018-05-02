Two men held for adopting unfair means in Mumbai police recruitment drive

The police registered an FIR against them on Sunday. (Representational Image) The police registered an FIR against them on Sunday. (Representational Image)

POWAI police have arrested two youths for allegedly trying to use unfair means to clear tests at a Mumbai police recruitment drive. Ambadas Jadhav (25), one of the candidates, had allegedly stuck rubber to his sole to meet the height requirement. The other candidate allegedly got a friend to appear for the long jump. The police registered an FIR against them on Sunday. Nearly 2 lakh candidates from across the state have applied for 1,137 posts of constable in the Mumbai police this year.

Police said Jadhav turned up for the tests at the police camp in Marol on Saturday. He just about cleared the height requirement, but the police officer in charge suspected something amiss. The officer then checked his foot and found rubber pieces stuck to his sole.

The second incident took place on Friday during tests involving long jump. An officer checking identity documents asked the candidate, who had cleared the test, for his name and identity proof. The aspirant said his name was “Hippargirkar”.

When the officer asked for his identity proof, he said he had forgotten to carry them. When the officer checked his online application, he found his name was “Vinod Ingalgikar” from Sangli. Even the photograph on the form seemed different.

On being quizzed, the officer found that his real name was Ajit Choughule (22) and he was a friend of Ingalgikar. He told the police his friend had asked him to appear on his behalf. Senior Inspector Anil Pophale said both had been arrested.

In Nashik last year, a case was registered against an aspirant who allegedly wore a wig to meet the 165-cm height requirement.

