Two men arrested for duping bank of Rs 12.68 lakh

Mumbai Police arrested two men earlier this week for allegedly duping a bank of Rs 12.68 lakh. Posing as customers the duo would avail of consumer loans using documents of people unknown to them and purchase electronic goods. They would then sale the items for profit, the police said. According to a police officer, the accused, Santosh Bhagwan Shinde and Irfan Waeed Khan are residents of Sion and Worli, respectively. They came up with the plan while working as loan agents. Khan worked at a Croma store and was sacked two months ago after the store manager learnt about the mischief.

The police said the complainant, Jagdaar Gurmeet Singh (36), an investigation and fraud manager with the bank approached MIDC police station three months ago. The police conducted an inquiry and a case was registered. An officer from MIDC police station said: “Singh, in his statement, said that some fraudster was using documents of various people in several Croma showrooms and purchasing electronic goods after taking consumer loans.

They would select electronic goods and approach the officials stationed at the respective stores to apply for consumer loans.” The police said that the duo fraudulently acquired genuine documents of people and they would affix their own photographs using a scanner and submit those applying for consumer loans. “While submitting the forms, the duo gave their own phone numbers so that once the bank approved the loan, they could generate OTPs with their given numbers and then, they would walk away with electronic goods,” said an officer.

The duo would sell those products in the market for profit. During the course of investigation it was revealed that the duo used documents of more than 23 people and duped the bank of Rs 12.68 lakh. Assistant Police Inspector Sanjay Kandalkar from MIDC police station said: “We arrested Singh on February 6 after we got CDR from all the numbers used for seeking OTPs. We got his location at Sion and caught him from his residence. On Wednesday, Khan was arrested from his Worli residence.”

The accused have been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced in an Andheri court and remanded in police custody.

