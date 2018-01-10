Two managers of 1Above sent to judicial custody

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bhoiwada Tuesday remanded the managers of 1Above, Kevin Bawa and Lisbon Lopez, in judicial custody till January 22.

Bawa and Lopez were presented before the court before Magistrate R M Karade. Vijay Thakur, the lawyer representing Bawa and Lopez, sought the two to be sent to judicial custody. Prosecutor Sanjay Wadhwane told the court the police did not need further custody of the accused. The magistrate remanded both accused in judicial custody till January 22.

Thakur then moved a bail application for Bawa and Lopez. “At the most, the applicants can be prosecution witnesses who have practically seen the incident with their naked eyes,” read the plea.

Around 12.30 am on December 29, 2017, the application said, there were 150-200 customers at 1Above and they started running for cover after the fire started. At that time, both Bawa and Lopez were outside the restaurant to attend “some urgent” phone calls. When they came back, they saw the owners of the restaurant were going out and they looked disturbed. Bawa and Lopez were informed by the owners that there was fire in the restaurant and asked them to help customers get out. The application said they ran inside and tried to help the customers.

“The fire had spread so fast that they could not get much time to understand what method to be adopted. He had put his own life in danger and tried to save the life of the customers who were present,” said the bail application. “They had rescued about 150-175 persons from the spot. Instead of giving rewards for saving the life of so many customers who were caught in the fire, by endangering their liives, the police have arrested them,” it added.

In an intervention application, eyewitness Rakesh Lakdawala has opposed their bail, stating that the investigation was at preliminary stage. “If they are granted bail, they might tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses,” he said.

