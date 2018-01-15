Two kill leopard in ‘self-defence’ in Nagpur

Two cousins allegedly killed a leopard in self-defence when the animal attacked them in their field at Lohara village in North Umred forest range in Nagpur on Sunday morning. “The cousins, Ravindra and Rajendra Thakre, had gone to their farm around 8 am when a leopard attacked Ravindra(50). On hearing the cries of Ravindra, Rajendra (48) rushed to help. To defend themselves, the two apparently hit the leopard with an axe and a stick leading to his death,” Assistant Conservator of Forest Mangesh Thengdi said.

The two brothers were grievously hurt and have been admitted in hospital. Their condition is stable. The leopard was a male about five years old. No charges will be brought as it is apparently a case of self-defence, he said.

