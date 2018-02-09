Two, including minor, held: Hit on the head with a pole, woman falls off moving train; her phone stolen

A minor was detained and a woman was arrested for allegedly hitting a female passenger, causing her to fall off a moving train, and stealing her phone. The police said the accused may be part of a bigger gang.

According to railway police, 23-year-old Dravita Singh was travelling in a second class compartment of a morning ladies special local train on Wednesday. “She was standing near the door to take a call when she was hit on the head with a bamboo pole between Sandhurst Road and Masjid station, while the train was moving,” said a senior officer. “Due to the force of the hit, she lost her balance and fell out of the train near Masjid station, and was injured. Then, a man approached her, snatched her phone and ran away,” he added.

Using the CCTV footage around Sandhurst station, the railway police said they zeroed in on a boy. “From our sources, we found out that the boy would come to sell his wares outside a theatre in Sandhurst road. We nabbed him from that spot on Thursday afternoon,” said the officer. The accused detained for attacking the victim is a minor, police said. “After interrogating him, we found out that he used to sell his wares to a woman in Masjid station area,” the officer said.

The woman, identified as 25-year-old Rukhsar Ahmad Barguya, was found in possession of the phone that the victim had lost, as well as other phones, sources said. “She was arrested from her residence on Thursday evening. It is possible that they are part of a bigger gang, as she was found in possession of multiple mobile phones,” a senior officer from the railway police said.

