Two held with weed worth Rs 5.25 lakh

THE THANE crime branch has arrested two persons with 43 kg weed worth Rs 5.25 lakh. The accused have been identified as Nakulsingh Rajput (23) and Mahendra Singh (26), both residents of Solapur. The police are now trying to find out the source of the contraband, an officer said.

The Thane crime branch on Tuesday received a tip-off that the two accused would be coming to hotel Amar Garden near Mumbra with weed, the officer said. A team then laid a trap at the spot, and the two were apprehended. “They were carrying four bags. On opening the bags, we found there was 43 kg of weed in it, worth Rs 5.25 lakh,” said an officer.

A case was registered against the men at the Kalwa police station, following which they were placed under arrest.

mumbai,newsline@expressindia.com

