Two held with 167 kg of ganja: Cops

Two men were arrested on Wednesday with 167 kg of ganja in Vikhroli. The police suspect the drugs originated at the same place from where 500 kg of ganja had been transported to Mumbai in March. On Wednesday, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police laid a trap in Vikhroli after receiving information that two men, in a tourist vehicle, would arrive there with the banned drugs. On checking the vehicle, the police found 167 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 33 lakh, inside gunny bags.

The police have arrested the two occupants of the car — Tausif Khan (19) from Nallasopara, and Parvin Jafari (41), who stays in Sakinaka. An ANC officer said the duo had driven to Mumbai from Hyderabad. “The consignment was to be delivered in Mumbai a month ago but the tightening of the (security at) state borders due to the elections in Karnataka delayed it. The drugs were sent to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam and the accused picked them up,” said the officer. The police, during questioning, found that Khan and Jafari were also linked to the seizure of 500 kg of ganja in Vikhroli in March. The police had arrested three men, who had picked up the drugs from Nashik.

“In the earlier case, the source of the drugs is Visakhapatnam. The accused in this case are related to the supplier based in Visakhapatnam,” the officer added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said the accused have been remanded in police custody till May 22.

