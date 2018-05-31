Two held, three minors detained for theft

Mumbai Police arrested two men and detained three minors for allegedly stealing valuables from residential towers. The police said the two masterminds would use the three minors to steal valuables and then after selling the stolen goods, the duo would give them a 10 per cent share.

In March, a case of theft was registered by garment shop owner Aftab Shaikh. He alleged that 93 gram gold and also cash was stolen from his residence in Mahim. After registering the case, the Shahu Nagar police started scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area.

An officer from Shahu Nagar police station said, “We zeroed in on the suspects, who would travel on bikes from Bandra East and escape after stealing valuables. We even circulated the grabs of the CCTV footage to the police officials posted at Bandra and Nirmal Nagar police stations.”

Later, the investigators were informed about the location of a 16-year-old suspect, following which a team was dispatched and the minor was brought to the police station for inquiry. The 16-year-old allegedly confessed to the crime and revealed the identities of the other two minors who would allegedly aid him in the crime.

“After the trio were detained, they said that they were being trained by two major accused and the duo would give them a share after selling the stolen goods. Later, Riyaz Shaikh (22), a resident of Bandra, was taken into custody. Initially, he tried to mislead us but after we checked his locations during the day of incident, they confessed to the crime. Shaikh made sure that he was present at the place of incident,” said an investigator.

The police said apart from stealing valuables from residential buildings, the three have been involved in snatching mobile phones too. They would also steal valuables from train passengers. The police said they had also arrested one Tony Shabiya (30), who would buy stolen goods from them. The police also recovered 43 gram gold from Shabiya.

“Another accused, Wasim, is still on a run. Shaikh claimed that Wasim is the mastermind of the gang as he would plan and ask the three minors to execute the task,” said an officer.

