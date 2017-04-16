Two held for ‘stealing’ over 500 SSC exam answersheets

The Dahisar police arrested two persons Saturday for allegedly stealing 516 SSC exam answersheets from a Dahisar-based school earlier this month. The accused, who reside near the school, reportedly told the police that they had stolen the papers from the principal’s cabin as they wanted to sell those to a scrap dealer in exchange for money. Of the 516 missing answer papers, the police are yet to recover a set of 150.

The SSC exams had ended on April 1 and the incident took place on April 4 after the 516 exam answer papers from various schools were sent to Isra Vidyalaya at Dahisar East by the Maharashtra state board for evaluation. Around 2.45 pm, the principal had stepped out of his cabin for lunch and the door had been left open. When he returned around 4pm, he found some answerscripts missing. The missing bundle had history, science and Sanskrit papers and some of those had been corrected. The principal approached the Dahisar police and a case of theft was registered against unidentified persons.

A team led by senior inspector Subhash Sawant began investigations and soon, assistant police inspector Rakesh Pawar received a tip off that two persons, Vikram Sharma (18) and Aqib Shaikh (19), were involved in the theft. The police questioned Shaikh, a college student, and Sharma, who recently lost his job, and the duo confessed that they had stolen the answer papers from the principal’s cabin. The accused would play cricket right next to the school and they would often go inside the school as well.

Sawant said: “The duo said they wanted money. On that day when they saw the door of the principal’s cabin open, they decided to steal the bundles of answerpapers and sell those to a scrap dealer. They told us that in the past, too, they had stolen books from the school and sold those to a scrap dealer.” This time when the duo found that a police case had been registered, they dumped the answerpapers at an isolated spot near their locality.

“We have recovered over 350 answer papers from the area. A bundle of around 150 science papers is, however, is still missing. We are trying to track it down. We are also checking if anyone else was involved in the theft,” Sawant said.

