Two held for over ‘50 robberies’ in city: Mumbai police

Mumbai police have arrested two alleged burglars, believed to be responsible for more than 50 cases registered in the city, and are looking for a third accomplice. The three are suspected to be responsible for several cases in other states too. Police said the accused arrested on Saturday met inside Thane jail while serving their robbery and dacoity sentences and planned to rob houses together.

The police identified them as Laxman Dulia Meena (26) and Vishnu Prabhat Dey (29), residents of Udaipur in Rajasthan and Goregaon respectively. The third accomplice, still on the run, allegedly helped them in selling the stolen goods. An officer from VP Road police station, requesting anonymity, said, “Meena and Dey met inside Thane jail. They decided to work together and planned to rob houses across the country.”

The police said the two targeted buildings in which renovation work was on. They scaled bamboo scaffolding erected for renovation work.

“The two would target houses at night. They would wear black clothes and walk into buildings when residents are asleep. After scaling the buildings, they would enter the houses and walk away with valuables while the residents were asleep,” said an officer.

The V P Road police launched an investigation after such cases increased in their jurisdiction. The investigators got their first lead after the duo’s friend inserted a SIM card in a stolen phone gifted by them.

“The duo had gifted a phone to their friend on his birthday, which they had stolen from Girgaon. We traced the number and got him to the police station,” said an officer.

During their friend’s interrogation, Dey was identified and a team was dispatched to Goregaon. After Dey was arrested, Meena was nabbed from Udaipur.

Investigators said the duo were responsible for many cases of theft in the city. They admitted to committing crimes in Rajasthan and other states, and the investigators will approach the concerned police stations, police said. Senior police inspector Sanjay Kamble from V P Road police station said, “The duo are in our custody and we are investigating the case.” They were produced in court and remanded in police custody.

