Two held for ‘luring Bangladeshi women into prostitution’

Two men were arrested by the Thane police on Monday for allegedly luring four women from Bangladesh into prostitution after promising them jobs in Bollywood as beauticians. The accused, both residents of Mumbra, are natives of West Bengal and had arranged for the women to illegally cross the border into India last fortnight, the police said.

According to the police, one of the women, a minor, was promised work as a dancer in Bollywood films while the other were promised jobs as beauticians.

“Instead, they were pushed into prostitution by the accused,” said Ranvir Bayes, senior inspector, Crime Branch Unit I, Thane police.

The police raided the Mumbra homes of the accused, Tapas Chakrabarti (36) and Rasool Mulla (31).

Chakrabarti and Mulla were arrested and the women rescued.