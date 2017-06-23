Two held for ‘blackmailing’ toilet operator

Two men were arrested by the police on Wednesday night for allegedly blackmailing an operator of public toilets in Bandra East. The accused, Shriram Nade (35) and Babasaheb Nade (35), had accused the complainant, who runs several public toilets for the BMC, of overcharging individuals for using the toilets. The men allegedly threatened to complain about him to the BMC unless he paid them Rs 5,000.

After the operator made a written complaint with the Kherwadi police station, the accused were arrested. The police laid a trap near Chinar Hotel, where the duo had asked the complaint to meet them with the money.

