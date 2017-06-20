Two held for ‘abducting, molesting’ 17-yr-old

“We have arrested the duo who have been remanded in police custody for four days,” said Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar. (Representational Image) “We have arrested the duo who have been remanded in police custody for four days,” said Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar. (Representational Image)

THE MANPADA police in Dombivli have arrested two persons, including an autorickshaw driver, for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl and molesting her in a running auto on Saturday evening. The incident comes a week after the police had arrested two persons in Thane for allegedly molesting a dietician in an autorickshaw. The local police have registered an FIR and arrested two men accused in Saturday’s incident. The duo has been remanded in police custody for four days.

As per an officer from Manpada police station, the incident took place around 7 pm on Saturday in the Tata Power House area of Dombivli, when the girl, a student, was returning home from her tuition classes. As the girl was walking back home, the accused pulled her in the autorickshaw and drove away.

When the girl tried to raise an alarm, the accused sitting on the back seat covered her face with his hand, police said. The accused then allegedly started molesting the girl as the other accused drove the autorickshaw, police said. When the auto halted for a bit at the Tata Naka junction, the girl’s brother spotted her in the moving vehicle and tried to reach out to her. However, the accused started speeding the autorickshaw, police said. The 17-year-old then bit the hand of the accused and jumped out, police said.

She ran towards her brother while the auto driver fled from the spot. The girl’s family then approached the Manpada police station where an FIR was registered against the auto driver. Police investigation identified the two accused as Dhirendra Mehta (26) and Manusingh Rajendra Singh (20). “We have arrested the duo who have been remanded in police custody for four days,” said Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar.

Earlier this month, there was concern about the safety of those riding in autorickshaws after a dietician had been molested in a running auto and thrown out in Thane on June 7. The accused were eventually arrested and a drive against auto drivers not following norms was carried out by the Regional Transport Office.

