Two former technicians held for stealing Rs 28 lakh from Goregaon ATM

Two former technicians were arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing Rs 28 lakh from an ATM in Goregaon earlier this month. However, the police could only recover Rs 21 lakh from their possession as the accused spent Rs 7 lakh partying with friends in Goa for a week.

The accused — Ritesh Barge (30) and Jagdish Patel (35) — were formerly employed with firms that service and maintain ATM machines. The duo allegedly committed the theft at a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Goregaon East on March 10. The accused were laid off in December last year after the firms they worked for merged and fired several employees. However, Patel held on to the key of the ATM machine in Goregaon and took advantage of the fact that the CCTV camera was not functional, the police said.

“Patel had the key and also knew part of the password to open the machine. He tried several permutations and combinations before it opened,” said Jyotsna Rasam, senior inspector, Vanrai police station.

She added the accused took the money and left town with their friends, spending part of the stolen money at casinos in Goa. On March 16, the police arrested one of them and received information that the other was in Vengurla town in Sindhudurg district A total of Rs 21.63 lakh was found in their possession, Rasam said.

