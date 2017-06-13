Two foreigners held with drugs last week could be working for same cartel: Cops

The Colombian National was caught with cocaine worth Rs 36 crore. (Representational Image) (Source: Thinkstock Images) The Colombian National was caught with cocaine worth Rs 36 crore. (Representational Image) (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A Colombian national arrested Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with cocaine worth Rs 36 crore could be working for the same handler as a Bolivian woman arrested on Friday, officers suspect.

According to the police, Freedy Trujillo Renteria was arrested from a south Mumbai hotel on Sunday, while Melgar De Claudia had been arrested on Friday with cocaine worth Rs 20 crore.

The NCB believes they were working on the directions of a Brazil-based handler. “The route taken by the duo was the same. Both the arrested accused had their last hop at Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, from where they took a flight to Mumbai. Here, they took a room at a hotel. We are interrogating them to get more details about the cartel,” an officer said.

Renteria was undergoing training as a commercial pilot, the police said. He had concealed the contraband into several packets stuffed in two laptop bags.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App