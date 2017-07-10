Two fires in Mumbai, no casualty

Fire broke out in two different places in the city, which were brought under control by the fire department. No casualty was reported in both incidents.

In the first instance, a cookie store inside Infinity Mall in Malad caught fire Sunday afternoon due to a fault in the electric wiring. Three fire engines were rushed to the mall, and customers and staff on the ground floor were evacuated. “The fire was brought under control and it did not spread to other stores. There were no injuries,” said a fire official.

The second incident occurred at the Himalaya Building on R J Thadani Marg in in Worli at 4.45 pm. According to fire officials, the fire started due to faulty electric wiring in a fifth floor flat. Occupants of the flat were not at home. The fire brigade immediately reached the spot and the 10-storey building was evacuated by 5 pm. “Residents were asked to evacuate as precaution because of the dense smoke,” said a fire official. At least eight fire engines and five water tankers were rushed to the building to douse the flames. No casualty was reported from the building.

