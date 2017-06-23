Two drown in Aarey colony well

Locals and the police brought out the boys’ bodies. Santosh Parab Locals and the police brought out the boys’ bodies. Santosh Parab

TWO TEENAGERS drowned in a well in Aarey colony in Goregaon Thursday morning. Police said the two were part of a group of five boys who had ventured into the well for a swim. According to the police, the five boys, all residents of Andheri East, were on their way to a tuition class after school. At unit five of Aarey colony, they decided to go for a swim in the well.

“They stepped into the well for swimming. While three of them got out safely, one of them could not swim. When he began drowning, one of his classmates tried to rescue him. Both of them drowned,” said an official from the Aarey police station.

The official added that the identities of the boys had not been confirmed till late Thursday evening. Their bodies were sent to Siddharth Hospital for post-mortem. Both the deceased were 17 years old.

