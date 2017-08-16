Two days after accident, Maharashtra Congress secretary Balkrishna Purnekar succumbs to injuries

Maharashtra Congress secretary Balkrishna Purnekar, who suffered injuries in a road accident in Auranagabad, breathed his last Tuesday. Purnekar was critically injured when the car in which he was travelling collided with a bus on the Aurangabad-Gangapur road on August 13, and had been admitted in a hospital in Aurangabad, where he passed away.

The accident had taken place when Purnekar and two other Congress leaders — Sanjay Chauphane and Ramakant Mhatre — were returning to Thane after attending a Congress party function in Aurangabad.

While Chauphane died on the spot, Purnekar and Mhatre were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Purnekar, who had previously held the post of Congress’s Thane city chief, was the party’s key face in Mumbai’s satellite town. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan mourned the loss. He said that the party had lost a fighting worker.

