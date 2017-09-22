Two corporators attended Iqbal Kaskar’s ‘daawat’: Mumbai Police

Iqbal Kaskar at Thane’s Anti-Extortion Cell office on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo) Iqbal Kaskar at Thane’s Anti-Extortion Cell office on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo)

The two corporators whose names have cropped up in the extortion racket involving Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, had visited his residence last year for a feast, Kaskar has told the police. The police suspect details of these meetings could play a crucial role in determining any possible role of the two Thane-based corporators. Kaskar, during interrogation, has also given the police four addresses of Dawood in Karachi. He has also said he had not communicated with Dawood much over the last few years as he interacted more with the other brother, Anees Kaskar.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) also interrogated Kaskar for nearly seven hours Wednesday, sources said. “When Kaskar was questioned about the role of the two corporators, he told us that the duo had visited him for a ‘daawat’ at his Nagpada residence last year. They had ‘bheja fry’ and had ‘some discussions’. He is, however, not revealing much at this stage. We are now trying to find out how the corporators know Kaskar and the reason behind the meeting,” said a Thane police officer who interrogated Kaskar.

Commissioner Param Bir Singh said, “It is true that the two corporators went to Kaskar’s residence last year. However, what was discussed is not known. At this stage, there is no clarity on the role, if any, of the corporators in the extortion racket.” A senior officer added: “While interrogating him about Dawood, he told us that he had not met him or spoken to him for the past few years. However, he gave us four address — all in Karachi — for Dawood Ibrahim. He told us that all the four houses located near each other were used by Dawood and his brothers. The relevant information will be passed on to the agency concerned for further action.”

The officer said Kaskar was not cooperating much with the probe. “He has said that he was in touch with Anees, who handled Dawood’s business. But he maintains that he had no role in the extortion racket,” said the officer. The police said while Kaskar spoke to the builders and threatened them, the other two accused, Israr Ali Sayyed and Mumtaz Shaikh, helped him scout for properties. An officer said Israr, a Versova resident, had met Kaskar when he was in Dubai. Later, Israr returned to the country and after Kaskar was deported to India and was behind bars, helped him secure release. Mumtaz, on the other hand, was a small time garage owner who turned estate agent.

“Mumtaz did not even function from an office. He got in touch with Israr in 2013, when he was looking for someone to purchase a stake in the disputed property of the builder on whose complaint the Thane police arrested Kaskar. That is how he got in touch with Israr who in turn informed Kaskar about the deal,” said an officer linked to the probe. Of the three persons detained by the police from Kaskar’s residence on the day he was arrested, one of them, a drug dealer, supplied cocaine to Kaskar for personal consumption, an officer said. The three were allowed to go but have been called back for questioning.

The Thane police have so far registered two FIRs against Kaskar, and sources said there were indications of more complainants approaching the police, which would lead to an increase in the number of FIRs against the arrested trio. An officer said some more arrests were likely in the case.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App