Two convicted of duping aspiring actor of Rs 3.5 lakh for role in movie

By Sailee Dhayalkar

Two people were convicted of cheating an aspiring actor of Rs 3.5 lakh by promising him a lead role in a yet-to-be-made sequel of the 2005 movie No Entry.

A magistrate court convicted Gaurav Joshi and his partner Archana Sharma under cheating charges and sentenced them respectively to two years’ and nine months’ imprisonment. The duo also allegedly hacked the email ID of film producer Boney Kapoor, through which they sent mails to the complainant, Karan Sharada, confirming his casting as a lead actor in the movie.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Boney Kapoor welcomed the decision. “Without my knowledge, the accused had contacted Sharada and offered him a role. This punishment will set an example for others involved in such activity.”

Metropolitan Magistrate Amitabh A Panchbhai observed that such offences are “alarmingly large in this part of the world”. He said in his order, “…the way promising and talented people come to this dream world of cinema industry and get victimised, a deterrent action is required to be taken.”

The court also directed the duo to pay Rs 5,000 out of their fine amount to Sharada, who was looking forward to his big Bollywood break.

Sharada came to Mumbai from South Africa in 2015 to pursue a career as an actor in Bollywood, and lived with his sister in Versova. He was introduced to Archana Sharma, a casting director and producer, by his uncle.

A few days after meeting Sharma, in February 2015, Sharada received a call from Gaurav Joshi, who introduced himself as Mohit Rai, saying he was a producer for the sequel of Salman Khan-starrer No Entry. According to Sharada’s statement to the court, he received five to eight emails from the ID of producer Boney Kapoor confirming Sharada as a lead actor in the movie.

Sharada claimed that Joshi asked him if he had an ‘artist card’, and if not, he would have to pay Rs 3.5 lakh to get it. Sharada immediately paid the money to Joshi who then cut off contact with him.

According to the police, Sharada visited Boney Kapoor’s office and learned that Joshi had no connection with the producer and Kapoor’s email ID was allegedly hacked. Kapoor suggested that he approach the police and file a complaint, the police said.

On April 2, 2015, Sharada filed an FIR at Oshiwara police station against Joshi and Sharma. A case was registered against the duo under Section 420 (cheating) and Section 334 (Voluntarily causing hurt on provocation) of the IPC along with various sections of the IT Act.

The prosecution had examined five witnesses in the case.

