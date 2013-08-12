Two commit suicide in separate incidents

Two suicides were reported in the western suburbs within a few hours of each other.

A 40-year-old man,the son of a former police inspector,committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of the police colony quarters in Kandivali east at 11.30 pm Saturday night.

Samta Nagar police said Shirish Swamy was reportedly depressed. The police said Shirishs parents had helped him open a general shop in the locality. However,Shirish had suffered losses recently,they said.

Officers said his body was found by locals,who informed the police. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No suicide note was found.

In the second case,a 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her Jogeshwari (east) residence early Sunday. The girls parents told police that their daughter was depressed as she could not clear her SSC examinations.

Meghwadi police said the girl ended her life around 12.30 am while her parents were asleep in an adjacent room. The police have filed an accidental death report as per routine in suicide cases.

