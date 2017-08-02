Two Chinese nationals arrested for ‘stealing’ diamond from exhibition

Two Chinese nationals were arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Monday for allegedly stealing a diamond worth Rs 34 lakh from an exhibition and concealing it in a shampoo bottle. The accused, Chiang Qing and Deng Xiabo, were part of an international gems and jewellery exhibition held at the Bombay Exhibition Grounds in Goregaon East between July 27 and 31.

The police said on Sunday, the last day of the exhibition, the duo stole a 5.43-carat diamond from the stall where it had been put on display. The theft, however, only came to light when the exhibition wrapped up later in the day. The stall owner approached the Vanrai police station with a complaint of theft.

Vinay Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone XII, said the police focused on all the individuals who had visited the stall on Sunday and finally became most suspicious of the two Chinese men.

He said after their travel details were pulled out, the police found that they were due to board a flight to China. The police then alerted the Central Industrial Security Force, which secures the airport. Rathod said the accused had cleared immigration formalities and were due to board the aircraft when the CISF caught up with them.

