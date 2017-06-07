Two cadaver donations in a day in Mumbai

The city witnessed two cadaver donations in a day. On Monday night, a 58-year-old man suffered intra-cranial bleeding and was declared brain dead at Sir HN Reliance Hospital. His family agreed to donate his eyes, both kidneys, liver and heart helping save the lives of five others.

According to doctors, while the heart was transported via a green corridor to Fortis Hospital, Mulund, the liver and one kidney was transported to Global hospital through a second green corridor. One of the kidneys was used for a patient registered at Reliance hospital, and the cornea were donated to an eye bank.

On Monday, another patient was declared brain dead in Mira Road from where doctors retrieved his heart, liver and both kidneys for chronic patients on wait list for a cadaver organ. The deceased, aged 39, was announced brain dead at Pokhara Hospital in Mira Road. Rising awareness on cadaver donations have increased participation of people in organ donation.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App